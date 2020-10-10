CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old Richmond woman died Saturday afternoon in a solo-crash off eastbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County, a California Highway Patrol officer said.
The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. after the woman in a 2014 Nissan Maxima went off the south side of the highway at the Mc Ewen Road on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4, CHP officer Brandon Correia said.
The Nissan went down an embankment and the victim was ejected from the car and died.
The name of the victim is not being released yet, CHP officials said.
Authorities don’t know whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
