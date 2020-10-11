ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A driver allegedly under the influence careened his vehicle into a late Saturday night traffic stop being conducted by Rohnert Park Police, narrowing missing officers and clipping a tow truck before flipping over several times, authorities said.
Rohnert Park police said the incident took place at around 11 p.m. Two officers have conducted a traffic stop and taken a driver into custody.
As they were in their patrol car with the suspect, filling out paperwork and awaiting for a tow truck driver to hook up the suspect’s vehicle, another vehicle approached.
That vehicle veered off the road, nearly striking an officer and the patrol vehicle, clipped the tow truck and flipped several times onto the embankment before coming to a stop.
The driver was evaluated for injuries and was unscathed. However, he did displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.
CHP arrived on scene and conducted a DUI Investigation resulting in that driver’s arrest for DUI with a blood alcohol content (of over twice the legal limit.
All involved parties of this incident are incredibly lucky to be uninjured.
