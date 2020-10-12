SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan, who starred for years with the Cincinnati Reds and played for both the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics late in his career, has died at the age of 77.
He died at his home Sunday in Danville, a family spokesman said Monday. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.
Morgan played 22 seasons in the majors, signing with the Houston Colt .45s in 1962 and then joining Cincinnati in 1972, where the All-Star 2nd baseman helped led the “Big Red Machine” to two World Series Championships in 1975 and 1976. Morgan was the National League’s MVP in each of those years and was a 10-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner.
He was was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990.
After his final season playing with the Oakland A’s, Morgan began a long career as a broadcaster for the Reds, Giants, ESPN, ABC and NBC.
