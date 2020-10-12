OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Firefighters responded to a brush fire at a homeless encampment, in West Oakland.
Crews were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m, after reports of a vegetation fire on Wood Street.
The Oakland Fire Department posted a tweet around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night, asking for additional engines for water supply and for more crews on the ground.
“A water shuttle operation is being utilized because there are no hydrants in the area,” said the Tweet.
Around 9 p.m., authorities tweeted the fire was under control.
UPDATE: This incident which was first dispatched at 1931 HRS is now Under Control. In total, about 2 acres of brush and trash burned. Thankfully, no injuries or displaced residents. Cause of the Fire is under investigation. #OFD https://t.co/9QSzCizYaQ
— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 13, 2020
“In total, about 2 acres of brush and trash burned. Thankfully, no injuries or displaced residents.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.