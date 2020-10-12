KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Fire, Homeless Encampment, Oakland, Oakland news

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Firefighters responded to a brush fire at a homeless encampment, in West Oakland.

Crews were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m, after reports of a vegetation fire on Wood Street.

The Oakland Fire Department posted a tweet around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night, asking for additional engines for water supply and for more crews on the ground.

“A water shuttle operation is being utilized because there are no hydrants in the area,” said the Tweet.

Around 9 p.m., authorities tweeted the fire was under control.

“In total, about 2 acres of brush and trash burned. Thankfully, no injuries or displaced residents.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments