MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A man who police characterize as armed and dangerous is being sought after a woman was shot dead in Milpitas, police said Monday.

Officers responded to a report of shooting Sunday at 10:16 p.m. on the 30 block of Ranch Drive and found a woman who had a single gunshot wound, Milpitas police said. The 40-year-old San Jose resident was taken to the hospital after officers and medics provided life-saving aid but despite efforts, she died of her injuries.

Investigators said the shooting was not a random act of violence and identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kevin James Gitmed of Gilroy. He is described as a white male adult, 6’ 1” tall, 250 pounds, blond hair, and brown eyes. Gitmed has a number of tattoos on his hands, arms, and chest.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gitmed and police warned anyone who sees him to call 911. People with information on his whereabouts or on the investigation was urged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website.\