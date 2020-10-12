PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A massage therapist in Palo Alto was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a client, authorities said Monday.
Palo Alto police said the incident happened on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 8:00 p.m. to a call from a man who reported his wife had just been sexually assaulted by her massage therapist at Spine and Therapy Center at 2504 Ash St.
Officers determined the victim, a woman in her 40s, had been assaulted during her massage appointment.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Roy Alberto Melgar of San Mateo. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on one felony count of sexual penetration.
Police said the massage center fired Melgar after learning of the investigation and were collaborating with detectives. It was not immediately known if there were any additional victims.
Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.
You must log in to post a comment.