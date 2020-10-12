Comments
SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Protesters pulled down a statue of Junipero Serra in downtown San Rafael, Monday evening.
The protest was dubbed the ‘Red Paint Rally’ and planned to mark Indigenous People’s Day.
A flyer distributed on social media told people to, “Bring signs in support of the Coast Miwok people of Marin County,” whose villages in the area date back as early as 1579.
The statue was in front of the Church of Saint Raphael near the site of the San Rafael mission. Serra is a saint in the Catholic church.
The activists sprayed red paint on the statue, and video shows them pulling it down, using colored ropes.
