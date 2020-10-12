VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A police chase in Vallejo led to two arrests and the discovery of illegal weapons, marijuana and several Halloween masks.
Vallejo police said officers saw a vehicle speeding on Sereno Drive toward Sonoma Blvd. and tried to make a traffic stop. Instead, the vehicle ran a red light and led the officers on a chase through city streets, police said.
Officers were helped by a California Highway Patrol air unit, police said.
The vehicle was stopped using a pursuit intervention technique maneuver on the 100 block of Outrigger Dr. The driver, 30-year-old Terrell Elbert and passenger, 31-year-old Terrance Elbert – both Vallejo residents – were arrested.
Police said officers searched their vehicle and found two firearms with loaded magazines. One was an unregistered and illegally-possessed AR-15 style rifle found behind the driver’s seat. It was loaded with a round in the chamber and 39 rounds in the magazine. The second was a Glock-style pistol under the passenger seat, also loaded with a 16-round magazine. Another 33-round magazine loaded with 26 rounds was also found, police said.
Officers also found 43 grams of loose marijuana in the vehicle, along with 3 Halloween masks and a ski mask.
Both suspects were booked into the Solano County Jail. The investigation remained ongoing.
