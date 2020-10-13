SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A man accused of assaulting a member of his household at a home in Sunnyvale was arrested Tuesday following a 14-hour standoff with police.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said it received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in progress on Monday at about 7 p.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Yorktown Drive. Officers who arrived found a resident of the home suffering from facial injuries who indicated he had been assaulted by another member of the household with a metal pipe and had made threats against his life.

The victim told officers he was able to fight off the suspect and flee from the home before calling 911. He was treated at a hospital and later released. Two other residents of the home escaped safely and were not injured, SDPS said.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old David Ovsiankin, refused police orders to exit the home. He was on probation out of Santa Clara County and a $75,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

For hours, officers kept trying to communicate with Ovsiankin through a PA system and by telephone to peacefully exit the home, with assistance from the county’s Mobile Crisis Response Team, but were not successful.

Tuesday at around 9:11 a.m., officers entered the home and took Ovsiankin into custody without incident after a 14-hour stand-off. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of assault, probation violation, and criminal threats.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at (408) 730-7100.