ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 57-year-old woman died after a vehicle struck her while she rode her bicycle in Antioch on Monday morning, according to police.
Around 8:21 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and bicyclist on James Donlon Boulevard near G Street and arrived to find the woman unresponsive with major head injuries.
The woman, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Antioch resident Amy Day, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital later in the day, police said.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.
