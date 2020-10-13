SEASIDE, Monterey County (CBS SF) — A man who smashed into a Monterey County McDonald’s restaurant while under the influence, causing a fire that ended up destroying the building, was sentenced to two years in prison, Monterey County prosecutors announced Monday.

Joseph Roy Wineman, 37, was convicted Friday for driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

In June 2018, Seaside police officers responded to a report of an explosion caused by a vehicle crash at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1516 Canyon Del Rey Blvd.

Officers found a vehicle that had crashed into the building. The vehicle was on its side with an engine compartment engulfed in flames.

The McDonald’s restaurant had dark and heavy smoke coming out of it.

A witness informed officers they saw the vehicle traveling quickly when it lost control and crashed into the building, and saw Wineman crawling out the rear window of the vehicle.

At the scene, officers reported Wineman was displaying symptoms of being under the influence of a stimulant, and a later drug test revealed Wineman was indeed under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

The damage to the McDonald’s was significant, and the building was completely rebuilt following the crash.

