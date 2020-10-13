OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Locations of the East Bay Regional Park District in the East Bay hills will be closed to the public Wednesday morning through Friday morning due to the Red Flag warning for critical fire danger conditions.

Closed parks include Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley; Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve, Huckleberry Regional Preserve, Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve, Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park, Roberts Regional Park and Sibley Regional Preserve in Oakland; Tilden Regional Park in the Berkeley hills; Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area in El Sobrante, and Wildcat Canyon Regional Park in Richmond.

The Red Flag warning from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday is based on the forecast of a major wind event with anticipated winds of 45 to 75 mph in elevated areas in the East and North bays.

“These winds will combine with critically low humidity resulting in critical fire weather conditions,” Alameda County said in an advisory. “In these conditions, any ongoing fires or new fires will have the potential to rapidly spread.”

The East Bay Regional Park District Fire Department will be staffing several park fire stations along with CalFire, officials said.

For current information on regional park closures and reopenings, visit http://www.ebparks.org.

