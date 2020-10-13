GILROY (CBS SF) — Authorities remain at the scene of a mysterious Monday afternoon explosion at a Gilroy home that left a resident hospitalized with serious injuries.

Both the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Gilroy Police Department CSI team are currently processing the scene at 1711 Mantelli Drive in Gilroy, authorities said in their latest update.

Authorities responded to the report of the explosion at 2:20 p.m. on Monday.

The injured male was determined to be a 53-year-old male who lives at the home. He is currently being treated at an area trauma center. No other injuries were reported in the explosion.

Authorities said they are still unsure how long the street will be closed while the scene is being processed.

While the types of explosives on-scene are currently being investigated, authorities said it does not appear to be related to a drug lab.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Gilroy Police Detective Silva if you have any at 408-846-0335 (GPD case 20-4701).

Parties wishing to remain anonymous may call the police tip line at 408-846-0330.