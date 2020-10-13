OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland International Airport and CityHealth Urgent Care will open a second coronavirus testing facility at the airport as it becomes a certified testing and travel partner with the state of Hawaii.

The testing facility, expected to open Thursday in front of the airport’s main passenger terminal, will be able to offer results in roughly 15 minutes for airport passengers prior to their flight, according to CityHealth.

Airport officials said the new facility will focus on testing credentialed airport employees and passengers in Hawaii’s Safe Travels program, which includes a set of guidelines for mainland visitors that includes a mandatory pre-flight coronavirus test.

• ALSO READ: Hawaii Set To Allow Tourists With Negative COVID-19 Tests To Bypass Quarantine In October

“As we welcome back Hawaii-bound travelers we ask that each of you make an extra special effort to understand and comply with the rules of the program,” Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Bryant Francis said.

Hawaii County, which encompasses the “Big Island” of Hawaii and the airports of Kailua-Kona and Hilo, is not participating in the Pre-Test program and passengers heading there will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

CityHealth and the airport opened their first testing facility, located at the airport’s North Field on Earhart Road, on Oct. 6. While appointments are required, receiving a test is free and available to both passengers and airport employees.

Travelers bound for Hawaii are advised to receive a test at least 72 hours prior to their flight, but tests can also be completed at least three hours before the patient’s scheduled departure time.

Airport officials touted that Oakland International is the first airport in the country to be certified as a testing and travel partner by the state of Hawaii. CityHealth has also been certified as one of the state’s program partners.

“We are thrilled to be listed as a ‘Trusted Testing Partner’ as we work together with the Hawaii State Department of Health to protect travelers and residents of Hawaii,” CityHealth founder and CEO Sean Parkin said.

Passengers can make a testing appointment through CityHealth’s website at bayareacovid19testing.com.

Appointments are available at the North Field testing site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new main passenger terminal testing site.

“Our link with the islands — both at the airport and seaport — is hugely important to all of us here at the Port of Oakland,” Francis said, adding that “we’ll do all possible to ensure that we’re prepared for those passengers in the Safe Travels testing program.”

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.