SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One of the eight people injured by an out-of-control SUV that plowed into a group of outdoor diners in San Jose over the weekend has died of her injuries, police said Tuesday.

San Jose police said the adult woman was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday. Her identity was being withheld until the coroner’s office could notify the next of kin.

The woman was one of three women and five men who were sitting at various tables outside of the Dynasty Chinese seafood restaurant at the Grand Century Plaza at 1001 Story Road on Sunday when an SUV drove into them.

Police said the 69-year-old driver accidentally accelerated while trying to park the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was also injured and hospitalized.

Mall surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the driver of an SUV jumping two curbs and crossing four lanes of traffic before plowing into the diners.

Cell phone video showed victims wedged partially under the SUV, others lying on the ground, waiting for paramedics to arrive.

While outdoor dining is permitted in Santa Clara County, the City of San Jose says Dynasty Restaurant did not apply for an outdoor dining program permit, even though approval is virtually automatic.

Police say just hours after Sunday’s crash, an eerily similar accident happened less than one mile away at another shopping plaza on 1690 Story Road.

Police say a woman driving an F-150 was trying to park and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, hitting a food cart vendor who later died at the hospital.

The drivers in both cases have not charged with any crimes, according to San Jose police.

The woman is the 40th person to die in a traffic collision on San Jose city streets in 2020. Anyone with information about the case is asked to

call Detective Templeton of the Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (408) 277-4654.

