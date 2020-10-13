SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed one of their most iconic players, signing free agent Patrick Marleau to a one-year deal, along with free agent and another former Shark Matt Nieto, the team announced Tuesday.

It is Marleau’s third stint with San Jose, where he holds franchise records for games played, goals, and points, among other team records. Marleau returned to the Sharks for the second time in the 2019-2020 season but was dealt to the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Penguins near the trade deadline in exchange for a conditional 2021 third-round pick.

The Saskatchewan-native was drafted by the Sharks in 1997 and played for San Jose for 19 seasons becoming one of only five players to play 1,400 games with one team. Marleau signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017.

“Patrick is one of the most iconic players in San Jose Sharks history, as well as being one of the most respected veterans in the National Hockey League,” said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. “The leadership he brings on and off the ice has been well documented over his fantastic NHL career and his competitive fire to win is still burning strong. Patrick’s lead-by-example demeanor is inspiring and continues to resonate with our group of younger players.”

The 41-year-old Marleau is now one of only five NHL players to play in 1,700 games; his 1,723 games are just 45 shy Gordie Howe’s all-time record for NHL games played.

Nieto signed with the Sharks originally in 2013 and has spent the last four seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Long Beach-native had a career-high plus-seven rating and scored three game-winning goals in 70 games with the Avalanche last season.

Both Marleau and Nieto have reportedly signed for the league minimum salary of $700,000.