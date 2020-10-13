SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Pacific Gas and Electric is planning to shut off power for thousands of customers in all but two Bay Area counties, due critical fire danger conditions.

Some 54,000 customers in 24 counties across California will be impacted.

In Northern California, areas that could be without power starting Wednesday include parts of the North Bay mountains, the Mount Diablo area, the East Bay hills and Santa Cruz mountains.

The utility says this latest Public Safety Power Shutoff is due to low humidity levels, winds, the National Weather Service’s Red Flag warning, combined with the dry fuel and live vegetation on the ground.

The utility is shutting off power to prevent their equipment from igniting wildfires.

Bay Area counties that could see power shutoffs include Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.

Marin and San Francisco counties are the only Bay Area counties not affected by the warning.

At a press conference, PG&E officials showed reporters a color-coded map, indicating a large area of customers in the Sierra and North Bay that will be shut off by 6 p.m., Wednesday. Some 33,000 customers will be affected.

As for homes and businesses in the East Bay and the South Bay, the anticipated start time is 8 p.m., impacting 23,000 customers.

The Red Flag warning is in effect through 11 a.m. Friday and covers the North Bay and East Bay interior valleys, along with the higher elevations.

“Winds will begin to increase early Wednesday morning, especially over Napa County, but also farther south into the Diablo Range. Significantly stronger and gustier winds will develop and become more widespread in the hills Wednesday evening and peak overnight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, then diminish during the day on Thursday,” the Weather Service said in a statement.

PG&E says it plans to restore power by 10 p.m. on Friday, safety permitting.