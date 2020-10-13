FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont arrested two armed-robbery suspects Monday night with help from a K-9 officer and a San Jose Police Department helicopter, authorities said.

According to a news release issued by the Fremont Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery that occurred at the Shell gas station in the 42000 block of Mission Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. Monday night. Police said several suspects entered the gas station convenience store and threatened an employee with a firearm. After stealing cash from the business, the suspects fled in an older red Dodge Caravan.

Police had already been searching for the red Dodge Caravan due to the vehicle being connected to a second armed robbery that had happened on October 11 at the Fast and Eazy Mart located on the 34000 block of Ardenwood Boulevard. The vehicle had also been involved in a series of other thefts throughout the city.

Fremont police tweeted about the suspects and suspect vehicle on Tuesday, providing information about how they were apprehended.

On 10/12, officers arrested 2 suspects after a pursuit, K9 apprehension, & helicopter search. The 2 suspects were involved in 2 armed robberies w/ firearms. Both were booked at Santa Rita Jail. We’d like to thank SJPD & UCPD for their assistance.https://t.co/JDvxN76T2C pic.twitter.com/r5taFeuzyQ — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) October 13, 2020

According to Fremont police, shortly after the Monday night robbery, a K-9 officer located the suspect vehicle as it fled on Stevenson Boulevard. The officer engaged in a brief pursuit occurred that was terminated when the suspect vehicle began driving recklessly.

The suspect continued driving recklessly until he crashed at the intersection of Stevenson Boulevard and Fremont Boulevard. The driver fled from the vehicle and was quickly apprehended by K-9 Karo. The second suspect in the passenger seat moved into the driver’s seat and fled the area in the suspect vehicle.

An alert community member later reported the van being abandoned at Glenview Drive and Mattos Drive with the driver fleeing into the neighborhood. Officers set a two-block perimeter around where the suspect was last seen and scoured the area.

Fremont police used a K-9 unit, a police drone in the neighborhood search with assistance from a Union City Police K-9 and a San Jose Police Department helicopter. During the search, the SJPD helicopter spotted the second suspect hiding in a yard on Mattos Drive.

The air unit directed the search team to the location of the suspect where he was taken in to custody. During the investigation, a loaded firearm and BB gun were recovered along the pursuit path.

The two suspects — identified as 27-year-old Albert Balucan and 30-year-old Eduardo Garcia, both of Union City — were arrested for armed robbery, reckless evading, hit and run and probation violations and booked at Santa Rita Jail.

Fremont police offered thanks to both San Jose and Union City police departments for their assistance. Fremont detectives are currently working with outside agencies on other possible crimes involving the suspects. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Det. Jared Madsen at jmadsen@fremont.gov or 510-790-6900.