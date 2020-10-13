The Amazing Race is back with an all-new season and will celebrate over 1 million miles traveled as season 32 gets under way. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race pits teams 11 of two against one another in a race around the world, competing in various competitions and challenges with the winning team taking home ultimate bragging rights and a one million dollar prize.

This season, Aparna Dhinakaran and Eswar Dhinakaran will run the race as brother and sister while attempting to bring the grand prize home to the Bay Area. Aparna is the older of the two and resides in Berkeley while younger brother Eswar calls Fremont home. Both are engineers and entrepreneurs who enjoy staying active and travel. Asked about what they are looking forward to most from their adventure the Dhinakaran siblings shared…

“Making a childhood dream a reality is sweet, but getting to do that with your sibling is the cherry on top. I’m excited to spend more time with my brother! As we’ve gotten older, we don’t see each other as often as I’d like to. He’s a big blessing in my life and I’m excited to go on this adventure with him.” – Aparna Dhinakaran

“Hopefully, we can learn to work better together and understand how to deal with each other’s

flaws.” – Eswar Dhinakaran.

Tune in Wednesday nights to catch this dynamic duo run their race at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.