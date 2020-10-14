SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Hot and dry conditions paired with strong winds are keeping fire-weary Bay Area residents and fire crews on alert Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning was in effect until Friday for the North and East Bay mountains, inland valleys and the Santa Cruz mountains because of the extreme fire danger.
Wind gusts in the region’s highest elevations have topped 40 mph and were forecast to exceed that; the offshore wind event is expected to continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
RED FLAG WARNING now in effect for North & East Bay Mountains, Inland Valleys and Santa Cruz Mountains until 11AM Friday due to an extreme fire danger with gusty offshore winds. @KPIXtv #RedFlagWarning #bayarea #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GA4ezAvWF6
— Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) October 14, 2020
The critical fire conditions have prompted Pacific Gas and Electric to plan a Public Safety Power Shutoff event starting Wednesday for thousands of customers in all but two Bay Area counties and in 24 counties across the state to prevent fires from starting.
In addition, the East Bay Regional Park District has closed regional parks to the public Wednesday morning through Friday morning because of the conditions.
The extreme fire conditions are occurring across regions where fire crews are approaching full containment on massive wildfires such as the Glass Fire and Zogg Fire which have destroyed hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.
