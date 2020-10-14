NAPA COUNTY (KPIX 5) — Increased fire dangers had PG&E cutting power to thousands in the Bay Area Wednesday, flipping the switch for North Bay customers starting at 6 p.m. with additional outages planned for parts of the East Bay and South Bay later Wednesday night.

Parts of every Bay Area county except for San Francisco and Marin are likely to be impacted by this round of public safety power shutoffs.

During an update early Wednesday evening PG&E estimated that approximately 33,000 customers in Butte, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties would be having their power shutoff between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The next group of about 19,000 customers having their power turned off between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. resided in affected areas of Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Monterey, Nevada, Placer, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sierra counties.

Both of those groups should have their power restored by Friday evening.

The utility is setting up “micro-grids” with temporary generators at various location that will help keep power on for 12,000 customers. Micro-grid stations have been set up in Calistoga and the Angwin area in the North Bay.

PG&E also noted on Twitter that they will be opening Community Resource Centers to provide support for those impacted by the shutoffs.

PG&E has Community Resource Centers to support customers impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Many will open tonight from 5 PM-10 PM. To find a location near you and hours of operation, visit: https://t.co/X1ClEBDDlC pic.twitter.com/f3NuwVn7Si — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 15, 2020

Other Bay Area counties that could see power shutoffs include San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma. Residents can determine whether they will be affected by looking up their address on the PG&E alerts website.

The utility says this latest Public Safety Power Shutoff is due to low humidity levels, winds, the National Weather Service’s Red Flag warning, combined with the dry fuel and live vegetation on the ground.

PG&E is shutting off power to prevent their equipment from igniting wildfires. The utility has set up a base camp between St. Helena and Calistoga. It has all the equipment to restore service once the fire danger passes or the crews needed to respond to power and gas outages if another major fire ignites.

PG&E officials said they expect weather to improve beginning at 6 a.m. Friday. After the severe weather has passed, PG&E will inspect equipment before restoring power.

Officials noted that actual shutoff and restoration times may change depending on weather and equipment conditions.