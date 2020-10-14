Comments
MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — At least three small earthquakes shook an area of coastal Monterey County Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quakes hit near Lopez Point area along state Highway 1, with the largest a 3.5 magnitude quake that hit 2:42 p.m. about 44 miles south-southwest of Monterey.
Two other quakes each with a 2.8 magnitude struck the same area, one two minutes prior and the other about two minutes after.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.