Santa Clara, Silver Alert

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing at-risk elderly man from Santa Clara.

Santa Clara police said 88-year-old Michael Prokopaki left his home in a silver 2011 Ford Fiesta with a license plate 6SJD126.

The Santa Clara resident is 5 foot 7, 168 pounds and was wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen on Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m. Prokopaki suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may become disoriented.

Anyone who sees Mr. Prokopaki, or his vehicle, was urged to call 911 immediately.

