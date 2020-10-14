OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people are dead and a third person is injured after a triple shooting in East Oakland Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Oakland police said the shooting happened on the 1900 block of 84th Ave. at 12:47 p.m.

Shots fired in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. 3 victims reported at this time. Active scene. Media report to 84th and Birch. pic.twitter.com/l8oS2khs9Q — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 14, 2020

Police later confirmed that two of people who were shot had died.

Update on the shooting in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. Three people shot and two are deceased. We will have a live update on OPD’s Facebook Live Page. pic.twitter.com/FbkL06UDur — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 14, 2020

Oakland Police Deputy Chief Leronne Armstrong announced during a news conference that upon arrival, officers found three shooting victims. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were transported to area hospitals. Armstrong said police were later advised that one of those two victims succumbed to their injuries after arriving at the hospital.

Police have not released any information on the condition of the injured shooting victim who survived or possible suspects. The two deaths marked the 77th and 78th homicides in Oakland this year.

Authorities in Oakland have reported a major increase in street violence and shootings in early October. On Tuesday, the department tweeted that there were 166 ShotSpotter activations just between October 5-11. ShotSpotter activations have increased 53 percent over last year, police said.

This map shows 166 ShotSpotter Activations reported from 10/5-10/11. ShotSpotter Activations are up 53% citywide over last year.

OPD officers have recovered 750+ firearms related to crime this year, up 31% YTD. As a city, we must work together to reduce violence. pic.twitter.com/laEnq3Vxd1 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 13, 2020

The recent outbreak of deadly violence in Oakland claimed its 75th victim during the first weekend of October, matching the total number of homicides in all of 2019 with nearly three months to go this year.

Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan has been critical of City Hall during the surge in street violence.

“A dramatic increase in violent crime has been met with deafening silence from City Hall,” Donelan said earlier this month. “Many of Oakland’s elected officials are ignoring the tidal wave of bloodshed, murder, and violence that their citizens and the police officers are experiencing daily.”

According the Oakland Police Officers’ Association, crime statistics show a 45% increase year-over-year in shootings and murders in Oakland. There were 15 murders in September alone.