FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Firefighters have stopped forward progress of a two-alarm vegetation fire burning near I-80 in Fairfield Thursday afternoon, according to the city’s Fire Department.
The department issued an alert at 3:07 p.m. about the blaze burning in the area of Suisun Valley Road and Business Center Drive, near Interstate Highway 80.
A short time later, the Fairfield Fire Department posted photos from the scene and noted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.
Crews will remain on the scene mopping up and making sure hotspots don’t reignite.
