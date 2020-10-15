PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old Hayward man was arrested Wednesday morning as a suspect in the theft of a City of Petaluma-owned truck, and – after he crashed that truck – subsequently stealing a dump truck, Petaluma police said.
Police got a report early Wednesday morning of the truck theft, and found the truck stuck in the fence. The suspected thief was seen in the 2000 block of South McDowell Extension, but officers couldn’t find him immediately.
Approximately two hours later, Petaluma police received a call about another stolen vehicle from the same area. The caller reported their dump truck had been stolen and they were tracking it via GPS; police said it was near Cloverdale.
Coordinating with the California Highway Patrol, the dump truck was eventually located in Santa Rosa, and the driver, Jeffrey Brown, was taken into custody without incident.
Brown was booked at Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of vehicle theft and of hit-and-run for leaving the scene of the crash of the first truck.
