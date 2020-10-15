SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Gilroy man being sought in the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Milpitas was found dead Wednesday night inside a hotel room in Merced County, police said Thursday.
35-year-old Kevin James Gitmed was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, identified as 40-year-old Causandra Inocencio of San Jose, on October 10 in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn at 30 Ranch Drive in Milpitas.
Milpitas police warned the public that he should be considered “armed and dangerous” when he was identified as the suspect in the homicide on Monday.
Milpitas police said detectives found Gitmed at a Merced County hotel during the evening hours Wednesday. Merced County Sheriff’s deputies ordered Gitmed to exit the room and surrender but received no response, police said.
After repeated attempts to contact Gitmed went unanswered, deputies entered the room and Gitmed dead. The manner of his death was not disclosed and police said his death was being investigated by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Milpitas police did not specify the name of the hotel or where in Merced County Gitmed was found.
On Wednesday, a $20,000 reward for his arrest was offered by the Milpitas Police Department and the Milpitas Police Officers’Association in partnership with Los Altos-based non-profit Mothers Against Murder.
You must log in to post a comment.