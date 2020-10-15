ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety arrested a 37-year-old woman early Thursday morning on suspicion that she set two cars on fire.
Dispatchers received reports of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Santa Alicia Dr. around 8:54 a.m. The first responding officer arrived on scene to see one car fully engulfed in flames and another vehicle on fire some distance away.
After the incident was upgraded to a structure fire, responding crews extinguished the flames quickly. No one was injured and no buildings were damaged, though the vehicles sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage.
Officers investigated the incident as possible arson. Evidence and interviews led investigators to arrest 37-year-old Aftan Burnett, who lived nearby. She was arrested on suspicion of arson and booked into Sonoma County Jail. where she remained Thursday on $150,000-bail.
Officers encouraged witnesses to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600, or email crimetips@rpcity.org.
You must log in to post a comment.