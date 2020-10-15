SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo said they arrested six gang members, including one juvenile, in connection with a drive-by shooting earlier this year.

Detectives, North Central Regional SWAT and other law enforcement partners took the suspects into custody in an operation that was completed Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspects were involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Rogell Court on June 25. A 16-year-old sustained minor injuries in the shooting.

Officers said the shooting was connected on an ongoing dispute between gangs and not a random attack.

“Gang membership plagues this entire country, and San Mateo is not immune,” police said in a statement.

The suspects arrested include 28-year-old Christian Escobar of Redwood City, 25-year-old Ramon Alberto Camacho of South San Francisco, 21-year-old Luis Maciel of Redwood City, 18-year-old Jesus Juarez of San Mateo, 18-year-old Jonathan Mendoza of Redwood City and a 16-year-old from San Mateo whose identity is being withheld.

Escobar has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery. Camacho has been charged with attempted murder, driver permitting others to discharge a firearm from a vehicle, committing crime in furtherance of a gang and evading a police officer.

Maciel, Juarez and Mendoza are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and committing crime in furtherance of a gang. The juvenile has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with additional information related to this shooting is encouraged to call Detective Nicole Von Glahn at (650) 522-7655 or emailing nvonglahn@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.