SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Two people with Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the cancellation of the Vice Presidential candidate’s campaign travels at least until Sunday, the campaign said Thursday.
The two campaign staffers were identified as a flight crew member and Harris’ communications director Liz Allen.
Harris was not in what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define as close contact with either person, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.
“Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results,” O’Malley Dillon said.
Harris had been scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.
The campaign also is canceling upcoming travel for Doug Emhoff, Harris’s husband.
Harris followed up in a statement saying that “both the crew member and the staff member were wearing N95 masks at all points they were near me, and our doctors believe that we were not exposed under CDC guidelines.”
She also pledged to be “transparent with you about any test results that I do receive. In the meantime, remember: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands regularly. It is possible to stop the spread.”
Harris will continue virtual campaigning, including fundraisers previously scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Her Friday trip to Cleveland would have been her first to Ohio as the vice presidential nominee and would have taken her into the metropolitan area with the state’s largest concentration of Black voters.
The senator’s brief hiatus from the trail comes as Trump ramps up his own travel again after he, first lady Melania Trump and several White House staffers contracted the virus.
You must log in to post a comment.