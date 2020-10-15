Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Twitter users across the U.S. have reported an outage on the social media service Thursday.
The Down Detector website reported a spike in users not having problems with Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. PT, with more than 33,000 reports as of 2:35 p.m. PT.
Users in Dallas, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, New York and the San Francisco Bay Area were among the metropolitan areas seeing problems.
Error messages when attempting to send tweets stated the service was “temporarily over capacity.”
There was no immediate word from Twitter about what was causing the outage.
