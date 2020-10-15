SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the San Francisco Zoo on Thursday announced a reward for tips and information leading to the safe recovery of its missing ring-tailed lemur, Maki, who police say was stolen from his habitat.

The lemur was discovered missing Wednesday from its enclosure, zoo officials said. Maki is an older animal that requires special care.

The reward is in the amount of $2,100 or $100 for every year of the 21-year-old lemur’s life.

“We are extremely concerned about Maki’s welfare,” said Tanya M. Peterson, CEO and Executive Director of San Francisco Zoological Society in a press release. “After a thorough investigation yesterday by SFPD, we feel a reward will hopefully help to generate some leads, as this is a precious life at stake.”

San Francisco police confirmed on Wednesday that a crime had occurred and was connected to the lemur’s disappearance.

“We believe that a burglary occurred, and that the lemur was stolen during this burglary,” said SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca. “The enclosure where Maki is housed is a secure space that’s under lock and key, and that

enclosure was damaged and forced open to get the lemur.”

Rueca said the crime was not caught on camera, but there were other lemurs in the secure habitat. Whoever took Maki likely went for the one that was easiest to capture, police believe.

“Part of our investigation is scouring the area for surveillance video,” said Rueca. “We have not been able to capture the actual incident of the lemur being chased after, so I can’t speak to that. But due to the fact that these are pretty agile wild animals that that don’t get captured easily, that it’s possible that the suspect chased after the animal that was easiest to catch.”

Police are actively seeking the public’s help finding the stolen animal. Authorities ask that anyone who sees the lemur immediately call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information is asked to be prepared to provide the lemur’s current location and a description of anyone in possession of him. Tipsters can also contact SFPD’s 24 Hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.