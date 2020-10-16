OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A triple shooting in Oakland has left at least one person dead just blocks from another triple shooting one day prior.

The latest shooting happened Thursday near 89th Ave. and International Blvd at around 8:30 p.m. Bay Area News Group reported two male victims and a female victim, with one of the male victims pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word from Oakland police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting less than a mile away in the same Webster neighborhood of East Oakland.

Oakland police have reported a major increase in street violence and shootings in early October. On Tuesday, the department tweeted that there were 166 ShotSpotter activations just between October 5-11. ShotSpotter activations have increased 53 percent over last year, police said.

Thursday night’s shooting brought the number of homicides in the city to at least 79, compared to 75 homicides for all of 2019.

ALSO READ: Oakland’s Soaring Homicide Rate Tops 75; Oakland Police Officers Association Critical Of City Hall Response

This map shows 166 ShotSpotter Activations reported from 10/5-10/11. ShotSpotter Activations are up 53% citywide over last year.

OPD officers have recovered 750+ firearms related to crime this year, up 31% YTD. As a city, we must work together to reduce violence. pic.twitter.com/laEnq3Vxd1 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 13, 2020

“This spike that we’ve seen in violence is something that’s unprecedented for this city,” Oakland Police Deputy Chief Leronne Armstrong said on Wednesday.

In a residential neighborhood three blocks away, 60 bullets were fired Tuesday, and Armstrong said this community has experienced trauma that isn’t going to go away after police and reporters leave the area.

Armstrong said police will continue to use the Ceasefire strategy, a partnership between police and the community, that has reduced the number of homicides in the city.

“It’s been effective for seven years,” Armstrong said.

According the Oakland Police Officers’ Association, crime statistics show a 45% increase year-over-year in shootings and murders in Oakland. There were 15 murders in September alone.