SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 4-alarm fire broke out in a South San Francisco warehouse Friday afternoon, sending black smoke across the city not long after fire crews contained a grass fire near the South San Francisco sign.
Dispatch first received word of a fire at a warehouse at 178 Starlite St. around 2:57 p.m. Ten minutes after crews arrived, they called in four alarms.
Responders cut off traffic to S Spruce Avenue while crews attended to the blaze.
The warehouse fire, which firefighters referred to as the Starlite Fire, broke out an hour after a four-alarm vegetation fire ignited near homes along the base on San Bruno Mountain.
The four-alarm vegetation fire, which prompted evacuations earlier, was contained as of around 2:18 p.m., a tweet from the South San Francisco Fire Department confirmed.
This story will be updated with new details when possible.
You must log in to post a comment.