FAIRFIELD (CBS Sacramento) — A deadly shooting at point-blank range turned a quiet Fairfield shopping mall into a crime scene Thursday night.
Police said this happened around 11 p.m. in a parking lot off of Horizon Drive. The suspect is still on the loose.
A nearby business caught the shooting on surveillance video. In that video, you can see a group of people standing outside of their cars in the parking lot. It’s only them until another car pulls in. It passed by but then doubled back.
Police said this is when that driver started an argument with the group, fired several fired shots and took off. A man in the group was hit and his friends scrambled to get him to the hospital but he didn’t survive.
