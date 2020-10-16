KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A four-alarm vegetation fire was burning near homes along the base on San Bruno Mountain Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

Flames and smoke were seen sweeping across the historic “South San Francisco The Industrial City” sign of concrete letters familiar to area residents.

The fire was burning near homes on what is known as Sign Hill. The South San Francisco Fire Department reported evacuations were underway for: Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court, and Viewmont Terrance.

A temporary evacuation center was being set up at MSB Social Hall at 33 Arroyo Drive, the fire department said.

Aerial fire crews were dropping flame retardant around homes on the hillside.

The South San Francisco Hillside Sign is familiar to many travelers along U.S. Highway 101 near San Francisco International Airport. It was created in the 1920s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

