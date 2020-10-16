Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A grass fire in Vacaville prompted the closure of all westbound traffic on Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville Friday afternoon.
The Dixon Fire Department said the fire was burning in the area of Midway Raod and Gentile Lane.
The California Highway Patrol reported the fire was causing a severe traffic alert along Interstate 80. Traffic was being diverted off the highway at the Midway Road exit.
Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
