SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.



EVENT: AUTUMN LIGHTS, OAKLAND

Oakland’s Lake Merritt hosts Autum Lights this weekend . This annual tradition since 2012 illuminated the lake and surrounding walkways. It’s a magical experience bring love and light to the 510. There will be illuminated presentations tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

Head to gardens at lake Merritt for more — https://gardensatlakemerritt.org/



MUSIC: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Bruce Springsteen fans around the Bay and around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist’s creative process in the documentary feature film, “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” from Apple Original Films, premiering exclusively on Apple TV+, next Friday. The feature-length verité documentary arrives the same day as Springsteen’s new album “Letter To You”, and features full performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material and a deeper look into Letter To You from Springsteen himself. The first song is NEED YOU AT MY SIDE – and it’s out now .

https://brucespringsteen.net/

PERFORMANCE: GAY MEN’s CHORUS

San Francisco’s Gay Men’s Chorus kicks off its all-virtual new season on Saturday with a Fall Showcase celebrating their 42nd birthday. A centerpiece of the show is the world premiere of Andrew Lippa’s “What Will We Hear?,” performed by Tony Award winner Performer Kristin Chenoweth. Show starts at 6pm. Log on and sing along at https://www.sfgmc.org/

READ: UPON THIS ROCK

If you love Italy and love crime fiction you will love this book by San Francisco author and my pal David Perry. To quote beloved writer Armistead Maupin who said this of the book: “Perry has written an elegant, twisty thriller in which a gay couple investigates a mysterious suicide in a scenic Italian hill town. It’s not hard to imagine that this book could do for Orvieto what Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil did for Savannah.”

https://www.amazon.com/Upon-this-David-Eugene-Perry/dp/0941936066/

FOOD: COOKING FOR A CAUSE

Wednesday 5pm

Join pizza king and 13 time world pizza making Chef Tony Gemignani for a tasty cooking demo for a cause. The demo next Wednesday at 5pm is open to all and benefits BEYOND DIFFERENCES – a non profit dedicated to making sure no teen or youth ever feels isolated or alone. Yours truly to EMCEE.

https://e.givesmart.com/events/iBE/?fbclid=IwAR3ZlhYayLqP9QIZRQr8fgtCW8e3vaUgQdnylsw2wBaLOaoDN29V4aHqYEE

DINE: AMONG THE REDWOODS

A16 wraps up it’s BOONVILLE pop up this weekend and you are invited. The pizza ovens will be fired up and the vino flowing throughout the weekend across the street from the Boonville Hotel. Seated diners will enjoy a four course feast honoring local farms with Southern Italian Reverie. Go for the wine pairing too, you won’t be disappointed. Walk-in guests are also welcome.

Hours: Friday 4-8pm Sat & Sun 12-8pm

Reserve your A16 spot in Boonville on the road to Mendocino via tock.

https://www.exploretock.com/a16sf

FUNDRAISER: SUNDAY SUPPER

Sunday 6pm

It’s the annual fundraiser for the food community by CUESA – the ferry building farmers market. This virtual event features an online auction and guest appearances by star chefs: Jacques Pepin, Stuart Brioza, Kim Alter & many more. Thrilled to perform as MC. Get your ticket here.

https://cuesa.org/



DONATE: RED CROSS

Make a donation to support those who have lost much during these most recent fires. Donate by phone or online https://www.redcross.org/local/california/northern-california-coastal/about-us/locations/north-bay.html

GIVE: FOOD BANKS

The need is great so please donate what you can. Cash donations or non-perishable goods will be warmly received. Volunteer support is also needed. http://canv.org/

Email me : liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on socials: @liammayclem