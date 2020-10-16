PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A convicted felon on probation was arrested early Friday morning after he was discovered with a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop, police said.

An officer pulled over a vehicle on Highway 1 near Crespi Drive around 1:20 a.m. After contacting the driver, identified as 21-year-old Dante Dalporto of El Granada, the officer learned Dalporto was on probation with a search and seizure clause.

Dalporto admitted having drugs and a gun in the car, police said.

Police searched Dalporto’s vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition, along with what police described as a “large quantity” of marijuana and fentanyl. Items used for the ingestion of narcotics and items used to prepare drugs for sale was also found.

Investigators said the gun had been stolen in a residential burglary in another county.

Police said a woman who was in the car with Dalporto was briefly detained, but was released without any charges.

Dalporto was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail on several weapons charges, including possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, possessing ammunition by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed firearm. He also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm while also possessing a controlled substance.

According to jail records, Dalporto is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon. He is being held without bail.