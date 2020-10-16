ALBANY (CBS SF) — Police activity due to an incident on westbound I-80 in Albany late Friday morning has shut down lanes and eastbound I-580 connector ramp for hours, according to authorities.
The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the incident on westbound I-80 near Buchannan Street shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Police Department Activity on Westbound I-80 at Buchannan St in Berkeley. Right lanes and Entrance Ramp Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 16, 2020
CHP initially reported that the activity had shut down the right lanes and the entrance ramp.
Authorities later issued a severe traffic alert due to the police activity. As of 2:33 p.m., the right lanes of westbound I-80 and the eastbound I-580 connector-ramps to both eastbound and westbound I-80 remained closed.
Traffic is being diverted off at Buchanan Street. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
