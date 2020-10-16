WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Two window washers on a high-rise in Walnut Creek had to be rescued by firefighters after a scaffolding accident Friday morning.
The incident happened at the California Plaza building at 2121 N. California Blvd. just north of the Walnut Creek BART station.
Following up this morning's vertical rope rescue in WC. Workers have been rescued w/ no major injuries. Both initially evaluated at scene & en route hospital for further evaluation. Expect congestion in area for next hour as firefighters recover equipment & clear scene. #ncalific pic.twitter.com/tw0F9N9RZH
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 16, 2020
The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the call came in at 6:45 a.m. Friday. The two window washers got stuck on the high-rise when their scaffolding collapsed, leaving them suspended on safety ropes.
Firefighters were able to rescue both of them by 8:20 a.m. The two window washers were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
