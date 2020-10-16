WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A 47-year-old Watsonville man was being sought in the murder of his 24-year-old wife, who was found shot dead inside the couple’s vehicle, according to police.

Cesar Hernandez was suspected in the death of his wife who had been reported missing at 3 a.m. Thursday by her family, Watsonville police said. Her identity was not immediately made available.

Police said at a press conference that Hernandez was the primary suspect in the case and that he was the last person to see her alive, the Santa Cruz Sentinal reported. The couple has two young children who were safe with other family members, police said.

The woman’s body was found in the couple’s only vehicle shortly before noon Thursday which was parked near her workplace at Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, the Sentinal reported.

Police believe the woman was murdered at the couple’s home in Watsonville and then later her body was taken to Santa Cruz where she was found inside her vehicle, the report said.

At the press conference, police said the couple’s children, both under the age of four, were dropped off with other family members between 2-2:30 a.m. Thursday, which raised red flags for the police investigators.

The county medical examiner was working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts or any details on this case was asked to call Watsonville Police Det. Pablo Andrade at 831-471-1151.