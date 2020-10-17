Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A 44-year-old Richmond man has died from his wounds suffered in a late Friday night shooting, authorities said.
According to Richmond police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 900 block of 9th Street at around 6:51 p.m. Arriving officers found Joe Frank Walker III, 44, of Richmond, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Homicide detectives were following up on leads that an argument may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at (510) 620-6622.
