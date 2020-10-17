SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cooling sea breezes brought welcome relief to San Francisco Bay Area residents Saturday, ending three days of record and the threat of red flag warning conditions.

The red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service came to a quiet end at 8 a.m. Saturday. While there were a few local wildfires during the warning time span, including one that was visible as it burned on a San Bruno mountainside Friday before it was extinguished, the region escaped major wildfire outbreak.

But temperatures did tumble across the region for a third straight day on Friday. Among the new record highs were a 92 reading in San Francisco, a 94 at San Francisco International, a 92 at Half Moon Bay, 95 in San Jose and a 99 in Salinas.

Several locations broke or tied daily record high temperatures today. Additionally, Half Moon Bay hit its second highest all time temperature.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/wlMyIy7Czx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 17, 2020

Forecasters said skies would remain clear but temperatures would be 10 degrees or more cooler.

“The weaker offshore flow will allow for a return of the sea breeze near the coast,” the weather service said. “The coast will see more high temps in the 70s and 80s or about 10 degrees cooler than Friday. Areas away from the coast on the other hand will remain mild to hot as highs soar into the 90s once again. More widespread cooling is on track for Sunday and Monday.”

But don’t expect the relief to be in place for long.

“The cooldown will be short-lived as a warming trend begins to re-develop by Tuesday,” the weather service said.

The breezes will also clear out any linger smoke that had drifted into the Bay Area skies from the August Complex fire burning in three national forest north of San Francisco.

Containment had grown to 80 percent by Saturday as the fire has burned 1,032,209 acres — the largest wildfire in California history.