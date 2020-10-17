KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Evacuations, Fairfield, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A small brush fire that forced the evacuation of approximately 100 homes late Saturday afternoon has been contained, according to Vacaville fire officials.

The fire was burning in the area of Vine Street and, at one point, was slowly moving uphill.

As of 7:30 p.m., Vine Street, Markham Avenue, Vineyard Hills Court and Alta Mira Drive were closed.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments