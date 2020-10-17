Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A small brush fire that forced the evacuation of approximately 100 homes late Saturday afternoon has been contained, according to Vacaville fire officials.
The fire was burning in the area of Vine Street and, at one point, was slowly moving uphill.
As of 7:30 p.m., Vine Street, Markham Avenue, Vineyard Hills Court and Alta Mira Drive were closed.
No structures threatened. 5 acres. Investigating as possible arson. #vinestreetfire in Vacaville. (📸 @MatthewKeysLive) pic.twitter.com/yW565zLWaI
— Solano News & Info Network (@SolanoInfoNet) October 18, 2020
