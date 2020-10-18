Comments
SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Investigators continued their search early Sunday for a gunman who opened fire on a group of people standing outside a San Bruno apartment complex.
San Bruno police said the incident took place at 7:44 p.m. Friday in 800 block of Huntington Ave.
By the time officers arrives, everyone had fled the scene but a home and a vehicle found at the scene had been struck by gunfire. There were no reports of injuries.
Police said the investigation was ongoing. The incident was believed to be gang-related.
