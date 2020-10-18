SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two small puppies, stolen during a San Francisco home break-in over the weekend, were recovered Sunday and a suspect arrested at a homeless encampment in the Mission District, authorities said.

Doug Roenicke — an occasional dog breeder — discovered his French bulldog puppies missing when he arrived home on Saturday and found his home had been robbed while he was gone.

Heartbroken, Roenicke called the police and also put up posters in the neighborhood, alerting local residents to the burglary. A short time after the break-in, Jaime Alvarez, a cashier at local 7-Eleven, reported that a homeless man had come into his store and offered to sell him the puppies.

“The guy says — ‘I want to sell the puppies. I want $500 each,'” Alvarez told KPIX 5.

That’s when the posters came into play.

“Somebody knew they had bought a dog that was too good for the price, it was too good to be true,” Roenicke said. “And they saw my flyer out there and made the connection.”

The unidentified woman had purchased the dog for her young daughters. She led police to the homeless encampment at the corner of Mission and 18th streets where they spotted the man. He was taken into custody, but refused to tell police where the second puppy was.

The search continued Sunday afternoon and the second dog located. Both dogs were back home with Roenicke on Sunday night.

“I’m super excited, you know?,” he said. “You bring these animals into the world and you’re just so terrified that something’s going to happen to them.”

Roenicke said he would also help the young girls get a dog of their dreams.

“I will help them get another pup,” Roenicke said. “They did the right thing.”