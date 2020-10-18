HERCULES (CBS SF) — A 55-year-old San Leandro man died early Sunday morning when his truck rolled over several times in a solo crash just west of Cummings Skyway, authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Contra Costa CHP got a call at about 12:05 a.m. of a solo vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of I-80.
Arriving officers determined that a 1999 Ford Explorer had left the roadway on the right side of I-80 eastbound and overturned several times. Due to evidence and witness statements, it appeared that the Ford was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office will be handling the release of identity of the driver. No other vehicles or parties were involved.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.
If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.
