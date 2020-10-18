OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Deadly violence continued its grip on Oakland streets early Sunday as a pair of shootings claimed two lives, authorities said.

Since Wednesday, shootings in Oakland have claimed five lives and left at least three hospitalized with wounds.

According to investigators, Oakland police officers responded to a shooting report just before 1 a.m. in the 9900 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a wounded San Francisco woman. Oakland Fire Department personnel provided medical attention to her, but she died at the scene from her injuries.

At 2:20 a.m. a ShotSpotter alert indicated a shooting in the 8300 block of International Boulevard. Arriving officers located an Oakland man with gunshot wounds and provided aid until Oakland Fire Department and ambulance personnel arrived to treat him further before he was taken to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead from his injuries. Rhe identities of the two victims are being withheld pending

notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

A triple shooting in Oakland left at least one person dead on Thursday just blocks from another triple shooting one day prior.

The shooting happened near 89th Ave. and International Blvd at around 8:30 p.m. Oakland police said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 89th Avenue to investigate a Shotspotter activation.

Once at the scene, police said officers found two male adults and a female adult, all Oakland residents, each suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The Oakland Fire Department and an ambulance crew also responded and medical attention was provided to each of the victims.

One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other two victims were taken to the hospital and their condition was not disclosed.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately known, nor whether police have any suspects in custody.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting less than a mile away in the same Webster neighborhood of East Oakland.

Oakland police have reported a major increase in street violence and shootings in early October. On Tuesday, the department tweeted that there were 166 ShotSpotter activations just between October 5-11. ShotSpotter activations have increased 53 percent over last year, police said.

To date OPD has recovered nearly 1000 firearms of which 750+ are linked to crimes.