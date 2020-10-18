VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old Vallejo man, authorities said.
Vallejo police said officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 1900 block of Ascot Parkway at approximately 3:52 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They engaged in life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other details were released at to a suspect or possible motive in the case. It was Vallejo’s 23rd murder of 2020.
The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yates at 707-648-4533 or Detective Scott at 707-648-4531.
